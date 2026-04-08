Browns fans aren’t talking about this No. 24 draft target (but they should be)

The Cleveland Browns have two evident needs as they begin their offseason workouts. They didn’t add a wide receiver this offseason, outside of special teams stalwart Tylan Wallace, and they still have a big hole at left tackle. Luckily, they have nine 2026 draft picks to help address those issues.

As glaring as those needs may be, Browns general manager Andrew Berry doesn't always do what people expect. He's talked about keeping an open mind when it comes to the draft, and with two first-round selections this year, Nos. 6 and 24, fans shouldn't rule out the team taking a defensive player on Day 1.

Given Cleveland's interest in Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a defensive difference-maker could be in play for the Browns at No. 24 overall.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be the Browns’ surprise pick at No. 24

While this class isn't particularly deep, it's pretty stacked at the Browns' positions of need. Berry might feel comfortable waiting to get either a left tackle or wide receiver at pick No. 39 in the second round.

That would allow him to roll the dice on McNeil-Warren, one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.

Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks just laid the blueprint for modern defenses. This is a copycat league, and everybody will be looking for the next Nick Emmanwori, a do-it-all safety who can affect all three levels of the defense and give their coordinators enough positional versatility to get creative.

Caleb Downs is head and shoulders above the rest of this year's safety class, but with some injury concerns and him likely gone inside the top 10 picks, the Browns may target McNeil-Warren instead. He's projected as a top-20 pick but some variance could push him to No. 24.

McNeil-Warren is 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, and incredibly athletic. He ran a 4.52 time in the 40-yard dash with a 1.58 10-yard split at Toledo's Pro Day and posted a 35.5-inch vertical. He's strong enough to make an impact against the run as a box safety, but fast and athletic enough to hold his ground against speedy wide receivers down the middle of the field.

Just last season, he registered 77 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two picks, and a half sack in 13 appearances for the Rockets. He's a prototypical big nickel guy, and he would be a seamless fit alongside Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.

Of course, that's not saying that the Browns need him. By all means, they should probably use their first three picks on offensive players and not even worry about the defense until the middle rounds. That's not usually how Andrew Berry operates, though, so the fans might as well come to terms with the idea of embracing the unknown.

Positional need or not, McNeil-Warren will be in play for the Browns late in the first round.