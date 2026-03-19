Browns can’t afford to fall in love with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in Round 1

The Cleveland Browns have an elite defense. They can always add more pieces to the mix, but even if they were to run it back with the players they currently have on the roster, they should still have one of the strongest units in the game.

That's why their interest in Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren raised some eyebrows. In a recent appearance on Kay Adams’ show, Up and Adams, the second-team All-American confirmed that he would meet with Todd Monken's team.

He revealed he had already met with the New England Patriots, and given his draft stock, he will definitely be a very busy young man in the coming weeks. That's why his meeting with the Browns doesn't make much sense.

The Browns have huge needs at left tackle and wide receiver. McNeil-Warren will likely be selected late in the first round or early in the second, and as great a player as he is, there's simply no reason the Browns should seriously consider taking him.

Browns risk ignoring bigger needs by targeting a top safety early

NFL Mock Draft Database has McNeil-Warren at No. 27 on the big board. The Browns, who hold two first-round selections in this draft, No. 6 and No. 24, could take him three picks earlier. That would mean passing on an offensive lineman or a wide receiver to address a position they don't need.

Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are both under contract for 2026. The Browns might also have a shot at a generational prospect in Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, and while taking him would still mean not addressing a greater positional need, they'd at least be rolling the dice on a guy who may be the best player in this class.

Of course, that's not to say that McNeil-Warren doesn't have the physical traits and skills to be a star. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, he's big, athletic, and strong enough to hold his ground against tight ends and bruising running backs. He also has excellent skills in pass coverage. He had 77 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a half sack in 13 games last season, and the tape is impressive. That doesn't mean that Cleveland needs him.

The Browns are in a position to address their most glaring needs with their two first-round selections. If McNeil-Warren is somehow available at No. 39, Cleveland's second-round selection, anything should be on the table. However, that feels like wishful thinking, as there's a strong chance he'll be gone on Day 1.

Like all teams, the Browns can only meet with 30 prospects outside of their local visits. They have four picks in the top 100, and they can't afford to drop the ball with any of those selections. As great a prospect as McNeil-Warren clearly is, the Browns must steer clear of him.