Injury red flags could lead Browns to a surprising WR draft steal

While the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation continues to be a concern, it's far from their lone concern on offense. Even if they had a true star at the position, he’d still need someone to throw to.

General manager Andrew Berry should have plenty of options to choose from with the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in the NFL Draft. However, with their pressing need for offensive line help, he might not make a move at a pass catcher until late in the first round or early in the second.

With that in mind, CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson believes the Browns could benefit from some red flags. Arizona State star WR Jordyn Tyson is as talented as they come, but his history of injuries might lead them right into the Browns' laps at No. 24.

"Tyson has fantastic tape. The issue — and this was a frequent topic of conversation at the combine — is his ability to stay on the field," Wilson wrote. "He has legit WR1 skills, but he's missed time with a range of injuries, both serious and minor. If the Browns are convinced those issues are behind him, he would be a steal here and a welcome addition to a WR room desperately lacking depth and playmaking ability."

The injury-prone Jordyn Tyson could fall right into Browns’ lap at No. 24

Injury concerns are no small thing, and rolling the dice with a first-round pick is always a major risk. That said, Tyson would probably be the first wide receiver off the board and a top-10 selection if it weren't for that.

The Browns can always double down on their need for wide receiver help by also taking one early in the second round and/or pursuing someone in free agency or the trade market. That way, they can have a security blanket in case they don't trust Tyson to stay on the field.

Tyson has some local ties, as his brother Jaylon plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he's opened up on his desire to live together in Cleveland. Not many young men seem that excited to play for the Browns.

The Arizona State pass catcher is an excellent route-runner with great short-area quickness and a quick twitch to fool defenders. He has outstanding body control, steady hands, and has excelled in contested-catch situations thanks to his impressive leaping ability.

He can be a Day 1 starter not only in Cleveland but on most teams. The Browns need someone to go out there and challenge Jerry Jeudy for the WR1 spot. This would be a risky move, but it could also be the ultimate high-upside decision.