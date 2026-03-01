Mel Kiper Jr. stirs the pot with latest Browns first-round projection

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Jerry Jeudy, hoping he'd finally take a leap as a primary pass catcher. He showed flashes in his first year in Northeast Ohio, but he was one of the most disappointing players in the league this past season.

The Browns are still stuck with him for a little longer, so they have to get back to the drawing board. Whoever they have at quarterback needs someone to throw the ball to, and with two first-round picks, there are multiple avenues to explore.

That's why ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Browns need to use their No. 6 selection to get a fan favorite. Unlike most analysts who think they'll take an OT, Kiper thinks they'd be better off with Carnell Tate.

“He has the length, he has incredible velcro hands. He doesn’t drop any passes. He blocks. He’s unselfish. He’s a tremendous route-runner. He’s NFL-ready to come in as a rookie. To me, for this football team in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders made a lot of really good throws, some were dropped, they didn’t catch the football. Also, weather, he’s dealt with that at Ohio State and Columbus."

Mel Kiper Jr. says Carnell Tate is a perfect fit for the Browns

Tate is a gifted player with local ties. He's the consensus WR1 in this underwhelming class, and he'd certainly be someone worth keeping a close eye on if he's available by the time Cleveland's on the clock. That said, the Browns might be tempted to take one of the top offensive tackles, Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa, instead if they're also up for grabs.

Browns players combined to drop 25 passes last season. According to FOX Sports, Jeudy alone was responsible for 10 of them, the second-most in the league.

This team has an intriguing young receiver in Isaiah Bond, who was projected to be a Day 2 pick before some issues off the field forced him to go undrafted. Other than that, Cedric Tillman can't be trusted to stay healthy, and Malachi Corley might be more of a gadget/situational player than an every-down kind of guy.

Tate is more than used to playing in Ohio's inclement weather, and his ball security cannot go overlooked for a team that saw so many drives killed by mental miscues.

The Browns might have a greater need for pass-protection, but Tate is definitely worth considering if he's still available at No. 6.