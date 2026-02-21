Sneaky Day 2 pick could solve Browns’ biggest draft debate

The Cleveland Browns finally rounded out their coaching staff. Not many people saw them taking a chance on Atlanta Falcons defensive pass coordinator Mike Rutenberg, but he'll now take the reins from the departed Jim Schwartz.

Rutenberg has an extensive background in developing linebackers and defensive backs, leading some to speculate that his arrival could lead the Browns to take Ohio State star Caleb Downs with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns have greater needs to address on offense first, so they might not want to use a first-round pick on a safety, as talented as Downs is.

Considering that, Cory Kinnan of Daft on Draft believes that GM Andrew Berry might stumble upon a solid alternative later in the draft. In his latest column, he chose Arizona's Genesis Smith as a seamless fit for Rutenberg's defense.

"Look at how vital Falcons’ safety Jessie Bates is to that defense, and then identify one of the only true, rangy free safeties in this year’s class. That player is Arizona’s Genesis Smith, who is one of the more underrated players in the draft class," Kinnan wrote. "He is expected to test off the charts next week at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his ability to cover ground over the top is unmatched in this class."

The Browns could be tempted to get Genesis Smith

For years, safeties haven't been considered a prime position in the draft. Unlike cornerbacks, they don't usually go early on Day 1.

Smith is currently projected as a late third-round pick, but given his otherworldly athleticism, it wouldn't be shocking to see his stock rise after the NFL Scouting Combine, as Kinnan pointed out.

The Browns will be on the clock at pick No. 70 on Day 2 of the draft, and that could put Smith in their range. They're already set at the position with their tandem of Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit, but young stars like Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks have proven how much having a dynamic safety who can tackle like a linebacker and cover like a defensive back can open things up for a defense.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Smith has the physical tools to hold his ground against tight ends and bruising running backs, and his speed and athleticism help him keep track of the ball in passing situations.

On the downside, he might not be ready to be a full-time starter right out of the gate. He's been inconsistent in zone coverage, and he needs to work on his tackling angles near the line of scrimmage.

The Browns hired someone who can bring the best out of young defensive backs. And if they don't want to use a prime asset to address a position they don't desperately need, rolling the dice on Smith in the third round makes a lot of sense.