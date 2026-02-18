Robert Saleh’s early take on Browns DC Mike Rutenberg looks prophetic now

Once again, the Cleveland Browns went outside of the box to hire their defensive coordinator. Their decision to zig when everybody else was zagging drew some skepticism, but the intel on Mike Rutenberg is also quite promising.

Despite not having any previous experience as a defensive play-caller, Rutenberg has turned plenty of heads in his previous coaching stops. His work as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive passing game coordinator didn’t go unnoticed.

First, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich showered him with praise, lauding his ability to make an impact in the secondary. Now, insider Connor Hughes revealed that former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who brought Rutenberg to East Rutherford to serve as his linebackers coach, also thought the world of him.

"I remember talking to Robert Saleh about his original young staff with the Jets when he first got hired. Rudy was one of the guys he pointed out. Said it wouldn't be long before he was a DC. He played a big role in development of Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams with the Jets," Hughes wrote on X.

Robert Saleh confirmed what NFL insiders knew about Mike Rutenberg

Rutenberg wasn't the flashiest hire. He didn't even have direct ties to Todd Monken, which would've been another way to explain this decision. However, he's already made a name for himself around the league for his work with linebackers and defensive backs.

He also runs a similar system to Jim Schwartz, with the Browns and Falcons leading the league in Cover 1 rate last season. That should make him a seamless fit with the Browns' dominant defense.

The Browns have a budding star in Carson Schwesinger. He ran away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and it wasn't even close. Now, with Rutenberg in town, a first-team All-Pro selection might be within reach as early as next season.

This team rallied behind its defense way too many times in recent years, but the Browns weren't as consistent on the road as they were at home. That, plus the continuous growth of the young players, should be at the top of this team's priority list, and hiring Rutenberg looks like a perfect move for the latter.

The national media and opposing teams' fans may not give the Browns much of a chance, and that's fair. But it's hard not to get hopes up with the new-look coaching staff and a plethora of young talent set to join the team this offseason.