Browns being ranked dead last says more about ESPN than Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have the best rookie class in the NFL in 2025. That didn't necessarily translate into many wins, but with a new head coach and coaching staff in town, and another year of experience, the future looks bright in Berea.

Of course, there's still plenty of work to do. Hiring one of the best offensive coordinators of the past three years to fix their offense, all while keeping the best defensive player in the world anchoring a star-studded defense, should grant this team some goodwill.

Unsurprisingly, as usually happens with small-market teams, that's not the case.

ESPN has the Browns ranked No. 32 in their first post-Super Bowl power rankings. Per team insider Daniel Oyefusi, they're set to go all-in on offense this offseason.

"General manager Andrew Berry said Cleveland's offense, which ranked last in scoring over the past two seasons, will receive 'significant investment' this offseason. That process started with the hiring of Todd Monken, an accomplished and veteran offensive mind, as head coach," Oyefusi wrote. "The Browns need to add another playmaker at receiver and possibly replace as many as four starters on the offensive line. The quarterback position will also be a top priority again, as Cleveland searches for answers in free agency and the NFL draft. "

ESPN just put the Browns dead last (and it might backfire fast)

Granted, the Browns shouldn't be considered a contending team after winning just five games last season. Their lack of talent at wide receiver, questions at quarterback, and aging offensive line are all legitimate concerns.

That said, it's hard to believe this team is in a better position than the likes of, say, the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders. They might also be in a better position than the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and perhaps even the Miami Dolphins (a team they beat 31-6 during the 2025 season, by the way).

The Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber defense with the best defensive player on the planet and a true star cornerback in Denzel Ward. They have two young building blocks in Mason Graham and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

They also have two budding stars on offense in Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. On top of that, the AFC North will be wide open next season, with all teams but the Cincinnati Bengals featuring new head coaches.

GM Andrew Berry is in a prime position to address most of this team's needs in the NFL Draft. The Browns will have 10 selections, including two in the first round and five in the first four rounds. Even in a weak class, that should give them enough options and depth.

Add nearly $50 million in cap space they can create by restructuring the contracts of Deshaun Watson and Denzel Ward, and this team should be able to add plenty of firepower in free agency as well. Hopefully, this will only fuel their fire and serve as more motivation to prove everyone wrong.