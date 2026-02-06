Carson Schwesinger just became the Browns’ next defensive cornerstone

Everyone saw Myles Garrett coming this season. Carson Schwesinger? He might’ve been the biggest silver lining of the Cleveland Browns’ entire 2025 season.

By the end of December, the Browns’ budding superstar linebacker had something in common with Garrett: He was a virtual shoo-in to be honored in a suit and tie at NFL Honors.

Schwesinger landed the award all Browns fans expected on Thursday night in San Francisco, becoming the second player in franchise history to be named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s Cleveland's first since outside linebacker Chip Banks won the award in 1982, which was over 20 years before Schwesinger was born.

The 2025 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is Cleveland Browns LB Carson Schwesinger. pic.twitter.com/vMrru9eDpk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Browns fans are hoping this is the berth of a new era for Cleveland’s defense, which now has a trio of franchise pillars at all three levels in Schwesinger, defensive end Myles Garrett, and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Carson Schwesinger just did something no Browns rookie has in 43 years

Despite a 5-12 record, the Browns’ boasted a top-five defense in total EPA in 2025, and Schwesinger’s breakout season was a major reason why. The second-round draft pick — barely, though, at No. 33 overall — racked up an incredible 156 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss. He started 16 consecutive games before sitting out Week 18 with an ankle injury.

Had Schwesinger been able to go in that final game, he would've passed D’Quell Jackson for the most total tackles by any Browns defender in a single season. The franchise record sits at 158.

How good was Schwesinger? Good enough to become the first inside linebacker to win this award since Luke Kuechly in 2012. It’s gone to edge rushers, defensive linemen, or cornerbacks over the past two dozen seasons.

It's no wonder, then, why Chicago Bears head coach compared Schwesinger to Kuechly prior to their game in Week 15.

"He’s a really good player," Johnson said of Schwesinger. "He’s going to be a really good player for a long time as well. He’s all over the place. Highly instinctive. Reminds me, I was with Luke Kuechly at Boston College — he reminds me a lot of Kuechly, just watching him on tape. You can’t fool him. He’s got good eyes. And he’s super fast."

Schwesinger was actually one of several impact rookies for the Browns, whose leading passer, rusher, receiver, and tackler were all 2025 draft picks. But Schwesinger was by far the most impactful, and stands as the Browns’ brightest glimmer of hope as they begin a new era in 2025.