Ben Johnson said what fans have been whispering about this Browns rookie

Even though the Browns couldn't pull out the victory on Sunday, fans have been buzzing about the performance of Shedeur Sanders against the Titans, and for good reason. Sure, the contest comes with the caveat of coming against the league's 29th-ranked defense. Nonetheless, the rookie looked the part and was able to put together the first 300-yard performance for a Browns QB since Week 13 of 2024.

(In case you're wondering, that was the game fans were treated to the full Jameis Winston experience: 497 yards and four TDs... with three interceptions, including two pick-sixes against the Broncos.)

This week's opponent, the Chicago Bears, had their media availability on Wednesday, and it wasn't just the rookie quarterback getting praise from Bears' head coach Ben Johnson. It was the leader of the defense who snagged rave reviews and an eye-opening player comparison.

Carson Schwesinger has been as advertised for the Browns all year long. The rookie linebacker hit the ground running as a leader on the Browns' stout defensive unit and never looked back. So far, he's racked up 119 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

It's also worth noting that Schwesinger has been an ironman, playing at least 84 percent of the defensive snaps for the Browns in each game this season. He's the betting favorite — along with Seahawks' safety Nick Emmanwori — to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at this stage.

Ben Johnson compares Carson Schwesinger to seven-time All-Pro

When Ben Johnson was asked about the Browns' impressive rookie, he invoked a name that is sure to get Browns fans excited for the future.

He compared Schwesinger to Luke Kuechly — the former Carolina Panther legend — whom Johnson crossed paths with earlier in his career. He spent time at Boston College from 2009-11 before getting his break into the NFL. This period overlapped with Kuechly's entire BC career.

"He’s a really good player," Johnson said of Schwesinger. "He’s going to be a really good player for a long time as well. He’s all over the place. Highly instinctive. Reminds me, I was with Luke Kuechly at Boston College — he reminds me a lot of Kuechly, just watching him on tape. You can’t fool him. He’s got good eyes. And he’s super fast."

If Carson Schwesinger can reach the peaks of Luke Kuechly, it would be the best outcome imaginable for the Dawg Pound.

Kuechly's career has garnered him Hall of Fame consideration. If not for the fact that he retired relatively early, he would likely be a shoo-in. In an eight-year career, Kuechly won Defensive Rookie of the Year before a string of seven straight Pro Bowl nods that coincided with All-Pro nominations (first- and second-team). He also nabbed Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2013.

The bar has undoubtedly been set high for Carson Schwesinger, but if his rookie campaign is any indication, the future is bright for this Browns rookie.