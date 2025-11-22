It’s early, but Carson Schwesinger looks like cornerstone player for Browns

It hasn’t been a storybook season for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. Cleveland is currently 2-8, and has been losers of three straight games. There’s going to be a number of areas the Browns will have to address come the offseason, with tackle, wide receiver, and likely quarterback (again), to name a few.

One of the positives to this point in the year, though, has been how the defense has often performed for elongated stretches of games, even with the offense having its struggles.

Myles Garrett has been unbelievable, and the defensive line overall has made its presence felt, including on the interior, with Mason Graham having a nice rookie campaign going, for example. Maliek Collins has been an impactful veteran, too, to those points, and safety Ronnie Hickman has been such an impressive find.

From there, one of the other bright spots for the Orange and Brown throughout this year has been the play of rookie Carson Schwesinger. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been a difference-maker for Cleveland and appears to have the makings of a linchpin player for the Browns for years to come.

It’s early, but Schwesinger looks like a cornerstone for the Browns

Schwesinger has been nothing short of dynamite for Cleveland this year. The UCLA product has been thrust into a crucial role, is handling it so well and he’s made a ton of plays.

Thus far in his rookie campaign, Schwesinger has amassed 85 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He’s also registered five quarterback hits and five pressures through 10 games.

Schwesinger has been so reliable as a tackler both in his run fits in the box, on the perimeter, and sideline to sideline, he's proven he can cover ground in a hurry. It’s been atypical that he’s been out of position for the Browns in the run game, and while there is some room for improvement in coverage, he’s still made his share of plays in that aspect and will only get better with his instincts, athleticism, and range.

In Cleveland’s Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he had 11 tackles, including two for loss, to go with an interception. That was a heck of a follow-up from his Week 10, when he posted 10 tackles (with two again for loss) and two quarterback hits in Cleveland’s loss to the New York Jets on the road.

Schwesinger's contributions against Baltimore resulted in him recently being named the NFL Rookie of the Week as well, and rightfully so.

1 INT | 10 tackles | 2 TFL@Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is your Week 11 @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. pic.twitter.com/YSPT9CvB6M — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2025

As the season has worn on, this young linebacker has continued to pop in a big way game-in and game-out. He's seemingly gotten better and better at getting off blocks to stop ball carriers, but still, for the most part, has been gap sound and on the perimeter, rarely gets outflanked when he's knifed in to shut off the edge.

In addition to those nuances making a difference for his growth, Schwesinger looks to be a weapon for Cleveland to utilize more as a blitzer and player to contain quarterback running threats. That's been demonstrated over the course of the season.

No matter how one wants to slice it, while the season itself has not featured tons of sunshine and rainbows for the team overall and the offense, it's clear that the Browns got a stud in Schwesinger in the past draft. With his sideline-to-sideline speed, but also physicality and improved coverage feel in zone, Schwesinger looks to have been a heck of a selection by Cleveland. He should be an impactful player for the foreseeable future, provided he's mostly healthy.



More Browns news and analysis