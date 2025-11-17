Myles Garrett inches closer to history with growing DPOY case

The Browns fell to 2-8 on Sunday, in another game where the offense struggled basically all day. Almost every offensive position group has struggled at points this season, which has led to this group being last in yards per play, last in success rate, and second-last in EPA per play.

Cleveland's defense is having another strong season, backed by the always-dominant Myles Garrett. He added to that season in Week 11 with another jaw-dropping performance that included four sacks and seven pressures on the day. Per DraftKings, he's now the favorite to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

Myles Garrett is on his way to joining elite club of players with multiple DPOY awards

Even though the Browns have won only two of their first 10 games, it's hard to see anyone else taking the award from him, barring some drastic changes to end the year. Garrett leads the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss, while also being 12th in total pressures and second in pass rush win rate among those with at least 50 pass rush snaps, per PFF.

Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, and Nik Bonitto have the shortest odds after Garrett, but their overall team success at the moment isn't close to being enough to top Garrett's case. On top of that, the Browns' defense is fifth in yards per play allowed, fifth in EPA per play, and second in success rate. Garrett has nothing to do with the offense, and he's the driving force behind one of the best defenses in the NFL that has to carry an entire team.

Most Tackles For Loss by a player in their team’s first 10 games of a @NFL season since 1999: 📊



#1: Von Miller (23, 2012 DEN)

#2: MYLES GARRETT (22, 2025 CLE)



Garrett is also one of six players since 1984 with 15.0+ sacks thru a team’s first 10 games. 📈#DawgPound | @Browns pic.twitter.com/uxPT30bWT3 — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) November 17, 2025

If Garrett does win another Defensive Player of the Year award, he'll join a nice club of elite defenders to win the award multiple times. That club includes Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Ray Lewis - quite the list of Hall of Fame talent.

There's plenty that goes wrong with the Browns every Sunday, but let's not take for granted this historic talent that suits up in the brown and orange every week. Hopefully, a strong offseason can get the offense in a better spot so Garrett and the rest of the roster can get back to playing meaningful games late in the season.

