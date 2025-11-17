Browns can't come up with enough magic to upset Ravens in Shedeur Sanders' debut

The Browns finished off their season series with the Ravens in Week 11, looking to avoid being swept for the first time since Kevin Stefanski's first year with the team in 2020. Cleveland's defense and special teams came through with quick turnovers and set up a 13-3 lead early in the second quarter. The offense was sputtering as usual, and Dillon Gabriel wasn't able to play at all in the second half after entering concussion protocol, paving the way for Shedeur Sanders to get his first regular-season NFL action.

Sanders took over a 16-10 lead, but the Browns were only able to muster four first downs the whole half. Ultimately, the defense couldn't hold off Baltimore any longer and the offense couldn't respond, leading to a 23-16 loss to fall to 2-8.

Browns lose 23-16 to Ravens in Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut

It was a strong day for the defense, start to finish. They had splash plays - like a Devin Bush pick-six - and were able to limit the damage while bottling up Baltimore's offense for most of the day. It was another dominant showing for Garrett, as he finished with five total tackles for loss including four more sacks to bring his total to 15 on the season.

The rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesginer were seemingly everywhere yet again. Schwesinger ended with 11 total tackles including two tackles for loss, while Graham trailed only Garrett with five pressures and added a tackle for loss.

Offensively, things looked par for the course for the 2025 season. Left tackle Cam Robinson left and didn't return, while right tackle Jack Conklin was injured late and off the field for the final drive. Sanders was heated up early and often, which revealed his shortcomings in college and led to some sacks and an interception. He finished four of 16 for 47 yards with an interception and two sacks taken. When given time, Sanders was able to drive the ball downfield with solid throws, but he looked noticeably uncomfortable diagnosing the blitz and sifting through muddy pockets most of his dropbacks.

Stefanski has already said Gabriel will reclaim his starting job for Week 12 against the Raiders if he clears concussion protocol. There's a lot that can happen in the next week, however, and it wouldn't be a surprising development to see Sanders get his first start if Gabriel isn't able to go.

