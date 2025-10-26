Myles Garrett is too good for the Browns after latest record-setting feat

Even on a day where the terrible Cleveland Browns were savaged by the New England Patriots to such a sharp degree that not even their usually dominant defense was able to scrape together a solid day, Myles Garrett continued to stand out as the game's best defensive player.

Garrett tallied five sacks against New England, breaking his own personal best record for sacks in a game. Along the way, Garrett passed some illustrious names in the NFL record books as he continues to leave a legacy of dominance in orange and brown in his wake.

Early in the game, Garrett broke the record for most sacks before turning 30 years old, which was previously held by arguably the greatest defensive player ever in Reggie White. Even as the Browns wilted in the face of Drake Maye, Garrett kept adding to his career accolades.

Garrett's five sacks were not only a personal best for him, but they are the most by any Browns player in franchise history. By the end of a career that will assuredly land him in Canton, Garrett may set some records in Cleveland that will never be broken.

Myles Garrett sets Browns franchise records with 5 sacks, passes Reggie White

Garrett has been so dominant over the last few years that he is perpetually in the Defensive Player of the Year race despite the fact that his team is always out of contention. Garrett is now up to 10 sacks on the 2025 season, which will once again have him at the forefront of this DPOY hunt.

Garrett's accolades were not enough to overshadow a very depressing day for Browns fans. Dillon Gabriel had some serious "welcome to the NFL" moments, as two interceptions from the normally turnover-averse quarterback were enough to hand New England this game on a platter.

After confusing Maye early in this game, even intercepting the red-hot second-year quarterback, he found his groove and tossed three touchdowns despite Garrett and the defensive line going to town on Will Campbell and a young Patriots offensive line that is working through some issues.

While the quarterback situation will likely not be good enough for this team to compete with some of the best in the NFL, fans can at least take solace in the fact that Garrett remains as good as advertised, and every week brings with it an opportunity to make some history as a sack artist.