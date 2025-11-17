Myles Garrett reveals admirable Shedeur Sanders locker room story after Browns loss

On Sunday, the masses finally got to see what they’ve been waiting for: Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in action. The fifth-round pick took over at quarterback after halftime because fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel sustained a concussion. Unfortunately for Sanders, it was a debut to forget, as the rookie struggled en route to a Browns loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders addressed the media after the game, and expressed that he played poorly. Myles Garrett also met with the media after the game, and revealed the rookie quarterback had an interesting moment in the locker room after the loss. According to Garrett, Sanders addressed the entire team, and pinned the loss on his poor play. While an admirable move, Garrett says the team refused to let him take the blame, reminding the young quarterback that it’s a team game.

Myles Garrett said Shedeur Sanders addressed the entire team in the locker room after the game.



“He wanted to pin it on himself … I wouldn’t allow him to do that. It’s a team game.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 17, 2025

Shedeur Sanders addresses Browns locker room and takes accountability for loss to Ravens

Sanders completed just 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and an interception, and was also sacked twice. The rookie quarterback was under constant pressure, and even had an intentional grounding penalty, but also had a couple of moments that have fans ready to see him in action again. Those moments came during Cleveland’s final drive, when the rookie nearly led the Browns to a game-tying score.

Sanders ripped a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to get the drive going, setting Cleveland up for a couple of shots on the end zone. The rookie quarterback had one play where he escaped pressure before overthrowing an open Isaiah Bond in the end zone, and the very next play, Sanders threw a pass to Gage Larvadain in the end zone. Larvadain had the ball in his hands, before a phenomenal play from a Ravens defender knocked the ball away.

Sanders finds Fannin



Browns on the move pic.twitter.com/L1u1qLXQDE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2025

Notably, the game action was Sanders' first ever reps with the starting unit, since he’s arrived in Cleveland, and that was certainly a talking point after the game. The rookie quarterback admitted he was trying to build chemistry with the unit on the fly, and that he believes things will only improve was he gets more time on task with the group. Veteran lineman Wyatt Teller said he thinks he’s only heard Sanders’ candence two or three times before Sunday, so it was a learning experience for everyone else as well.

In the end, the group wasn’t able to learn and figure things out fast enough. If Dillon Gabriel is unable to clear concussion protocol, Sanders will finally get first-team practice reps, and will have his first career start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.