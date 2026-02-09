Todd Monken fires a warning shot at Lamar Jackson (and he means it)

The Cleveland Browns have a new head coach. Todd Monken will be the 19th head coach in franchise history, and while he may not have been at the top of some fans' wishlists, his résumé is pretty impressive.

That's especially if you take a look at his recent numbers in the NFL. With him at the helm, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the most explosive offenses in the game for the past three years, especially with the running game.

More than that, he brought the best version of Lamar Jackson, helping turn him into an elite pocket passer as well as his usual scrambling threat. That's why, of all people, he may know better than anybody how to stop his former quarterback.

Todd Monken takes a hilarious jab at Lamar Jackson

With that in mind, Coach Monken didn't waste a chance to take a subtle jab at Jackson. In an exclusive interview with Nathan Zegura for the Browns' YouTube channel, Monken revealed the first thing he told the Ravens' MVP after getting the job:

"Lamar Jackson texted me and said congratulations," Monken told Segura. "I said thanks, 'I wouldn't have gotten the job without you. Now we're gonna blitz your ass on every 3rd down.'"

The Browns are more than familiar with Lamar Jackson, arguably the best quarterback in the AFC North. He's gone 26-14 (.615) in divisional matchups, and that includes a 10-5 record against the Browns.

While there's no such thing as stopping him, having inside intel on the way he thinks, processes, and moves will give this team a big edge in their two meetings per season. Monken knows him better than most coaches, and he didn't waste the opportunity to let him know.

Monken has found plenty of success in all of his stops throughout the course of his 37-year coaching journey. He may not have been the flashiest candidate, but his prowess as an offensive guru is undeniable.

Granted, he's not going to have a Lamar Jackson in Cleveland, and the Browns' offense as a whole needs plenty of retooling and reshaping. Still, with him and a flurry of new assistant coaches, there are plenty of reasons to feel excited about what he can do in Berea.

Monken has shown a willingness and ability to adapt his offense to his personnel and not the other way around. It'll be interesting to see what he can do with the hand he's been dealt in his first head-coaching opportunity.