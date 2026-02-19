Browns may already have Mike Rutenberg’s first reinforcement on the roster

The Cleveland Browns finally have a new defensive coordinator. Mike Rutenberg will take the reins from Jim Schwartz, and while he doesn't have any previous experience as a defensive play-caller, he has extensive experience developing defensive studs.

That's why, with the Browns up against the 2026 salary cap, this team would be wise to roll the dice on one of their former players who's coming back from injury.

Martin Emerson Jr. finally looks to be nearing full strength after suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon during training camp last July. His rookie contract is set to expire, and coming off such a major injury, he could probably be brought back on a team-friendly, short-term deal.

As such, he might be an obvious first reinforcement for Rutenberg's new defense.

Martin Emerson Jr. could be Browns’ smartest low-cost bet

A third-round draft pick in 2022, Emerson made 50 appearances for the Browns (33 starts), logging 202 total tackles, 34 pass breakups, and four picks. He was coming off a down year in 2025, but he showed enough promise in his first two years to warrant a second contract.

The Browns are already set with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell out wide, but Emerson's athleticism could help him thrive in the slot. Ward might also be a surprise salary cap casualty, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Kevin Stefanski try to lure him to the Atlanta Falcons via trade.

In an ideal scenario, the Browns will keep all three cornerbacks and move Emerson around the defensive backfield like a Swiss Army knife. He's strong enough to hold his own against the run as a nickel, and he has the athleticism, speed, and ball skills to keep up with wide receivers in pass coverage.

Emerson has the size and length to cover tight ends if needed. Rutenberg can pair him with another hard-hitting defensive back like Grant Delpit in the box to match up against 12 personnel or limit explosive running backs. He's a versatile weapon who can be on the field in almost every situation, and he can flourish and take his game to the next level under Rutenberg's watch.

The Browns only have $3.2 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap, and as a former third-round pick coming off an Achilles injury, it shouldn't take much to convince Emerson to put pen to paper.