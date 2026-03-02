Browns could target $70.5 million solution to their WR problems

The Cleveland Browns swung and missed with Jerry Jeudy. He's clearly not the WR1 fans hoped he could be following a Pro Bowl season in 2024, and the Browns will need to find another weapon to pair with top pass catcher Harold Fannin Jr. this offseason.

Cleveland will have multiple options to address that issue in the NFL Draft, but it would be wise to double down on that approach in free agency. However, the market for No. 1 wide receiver isn't particularly rich this offseason.

The Browns probably won't have a real chance at Jauan Jennings, Romeo Doubs, Mike Evans, or Alec Pierce. They could, however, look to add during the second wave of free agency once the big names are no longer available.

The Browns are reportedly keeping tabs on Wan'Dale Robinson

NFL insider Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Browns have shown interest in New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson. Pauline expects him to demand a steep salary, however, as one of the top targets if Alec Pierce gets the Colts' franchise tag.

"Wideouts such as Wan’Dale Robinson would increase their salary demands once Pierce is off the market," Pauline wrote. "I am also told that the Cleveland Browns, another franchise in need of receivers, is interested in Robinson."

Pauline reported the Browns would probably compete with the Tennessee Titans for Robinson's services. The Titans just hired former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, and they have a whopping $97 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap.

That means the Browns will probably have to overpay to get him to Berea. Spotrac projects his next contract to be $70.5 million over four years, an average of $17.6 million per year for the 25-year-old.

Despite the Giants' underwhelming offensive situation, Robinson still finished the year with 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 63.4 yards per game. He's great in short areas and has an impressive ability to pile up yards after the catch.

Still, given the competition and the price tag, the Browns will have to do their due diligence on other options as well. Chris Godwin played for Todd Monken and could be an intriguing trade option, and rookies like Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion are also potential options.

Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: The Browns can't afford to roll into another season with Jerry Jeudy atop the WR depth chart.