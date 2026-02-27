The Cleveland Browns need much more than a quarterback. They still don't have a reliable pass catcher other than young tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and veteran Jerry Jeudy proved that he cannot be trusted to handle WR1 duties.

Whoever is behind center next season will need more talent around him. As such, adding more firepower to the wide receiver room should be one of Andrew Berry's priorities as the Browns kick the wheels on the offseason.

However, ESPN analyst Ben Solak doesn't think the Browns — or any other team — will have many options to improve the wide receiver corps. In his latest article, he pointed out that this might be one of the thinnest WR classes in recent years.

This might be the worst year for Browns to need a wide receiver

Solak argued that the top-tier guys like George Pickens won't be available because of the franchise tag. That might also be the case with Alec Pierce, with Jauan Jennings and Romeo Doubs rounding up the podium. Other than that, there will be mostly WR2s and WR3s, even in the NFL Draft:

"It does not feel like a good year for elite receivers," Solak wrote. "I don't rank any of these players above Tetairoa McMillan from last season, or Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr. from 2024. [Carnell] Tate and [Jordyn] Tyson, should they go top 10, will benefit from a poor draft class pushing them up into higher draft capital."

Whatever the case, the Browns can't afford to leave the first two rounds of the NFL Draft without at least one wide receiver — be it Tate, Tyson, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, or any of the top guys. They could also be tempted to take a hybrid player like Kenyon Sadiq, who's technically a tight end but can also align in the slot or out wide.

Finding a true WR1 in free agency might not be a realistic possibility, but the trade market isn't as grim as Solak paints it. Guys like Chris Godwin, Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Olave, Keon Coleman or Jordan Addison could be up for grabs and be intriguing pieces.

The Browns are more than just one piece away from playoff contention. The front office will have to get creative to give Todd Monken the pieces he needs to bring the offense back to life. And even if this isn't the deepest crop of pass catchers, there are more than enough options to turn things around with the right moves.