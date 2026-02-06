This WR trade target could be the gamble that saves the Browns offense

Most people are quick to point out the Cleveland Browns' quarterback problem, and rightly so. Then again, even though it's become painfully clear that the team still doesn't have an answer at the position, that's not the only thing holding the offense back.

The Browns rolled the dice on Jerry Jeudy, hoping that the former first-round pick would break out as their primary pass catcher. After two seasons, it's pretty clear that's not going to happen, and they need to give whoever they have behind center a true WR1.

Considering that, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes that Todd Monken could target one of his former pupils for his new gig. In his latest column, he talked about the Browns being a good fit for Chris Godwin.

"Chris Godwin would be an interesting fit now that Todd Monken is coming in as head coach. He was a big part of Godwin's early development during his time in Tampa and the Bucs might be willing to deal him after back-to-back years of struggling with injuries," Ballentine wrote.

Todd Monken could look to bring a familiar face to fix the Browns WR problem

Monken was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator for the first two years of Godwin's NFL career. He totalled 150 receptions on 93 targets for 1,367 yards and eight touchdowns across 32 games (seven starts). He was particularly good in Monken's final year with the team, hauling in 842 receiving yards and seven scores.

Chris Godwin's talent and physical tools are remarkable, but he comes with some risk. He's played just 16 games in the past couple of years because of injuries, including nine games (six starts) last season. Still, he had 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Also, it's worth noting that he's going to make $22 million next season, which may not be great for a team struggling to get under the salary cap, such as the Browns. He has a club option worth $20.5 million after next season.

On paper, the fit is obvious. Also, the Bucs might feel that he's expendable now that they have young star Emeka Egbuka, especially if they want to keep Mike Evans in town for another year.

Perhaps trading for an injury-prone player who will be 30 by the start of the season, and will make north of $20 million, might not be a risk the Browns can afford to take at this moment.