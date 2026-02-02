Shedeur Sanders floated in mock trade that could give Browns clean slate

The Shedeur Sanders experience was a wild ride for the Cleveland Browns. His fan base was ruthless from Day 1, and as much as they would hate to admit it, he wasn't as good as advertised.

In fact, regardless of his Pro-Bowl résumé, he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league by multiple metrics.

Now, with a new boss in town, Browns head coach Todd Monken might not want any part of this. Regardless of how he feels about Shedeur, there's just too much outside noise. With all the criticism around the Browns' head coach search, this team can't afford another distraction.

Considering that, FanSided's Christopher Kline believes the Philadelphia Eagles would gladly take Sanders off Cleveland's hands for a late-round draft pick. That way, Monken can kick off his tenure with a clean slate and a rookie quarterback.

"There's a good chance we see Cleveland targeting either Trinidad Chambliss or Ty Simpson in the first round of the NFL Draft. In the meantime, keeping Sanders — and all the media nonsense inherent to him — on the roster feels like an exercise in pointless annoyance," Kline wrote. " If the Eagles are willing to cough up a sixth- or seventh-round pick to see what Sanders can show them in practice, the Browns ought to consider it."

Browns urged to trade Shedeur Sanders in mock Eagles deal

This makes sense to a degree. As Shedeur's father, Deion, confirmed, the Eagles were interested in Shedeur during the 2025 draft. He didn't want to go there because of Jalen Hurts, and that's still the case. That said, he wouldn't have a say in this scenario, and Hurts has been the subject of debate in almost every year he's been a starter.

Sanders is a hard-working young man, and he can probably be a serviceable quarterback in the right environment. Perhaps new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is willing to embrace that challenge as a reclamation project.

As for the Browns, this draft class is far from impressive, but that probably won't stop them from rolling the dice on another rookie. If that's the case, there's simply no point in also keeping Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel on the roster. If they can find a taker for either quarterback, it should be an easy decision.

That's of course, assuming that developing Sanders wasn't a prerequisite for any of the head coaching candidadtes. But if this team isn't entirely sold on the former Colorado star, this deal wouldn't be the worst idea.