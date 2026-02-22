Browns’ QB draft strategy could crush fan expectations

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a big need for a quarterback. A full campaign has gone by, and that might still be the case. They will likely roll with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson to battle things out in training camp, but neither might be a long-term answer.

That leaves general manager Andrew Berry with a tough choice to make. Should he overpay for one of the prime free agents or trade candidates? Should he roll the dice on a rookie? According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the latter is more likely.

However, that doesn't mean the Browns will look for their franchise savior in this draft. If anything, they may want to bring in another body for training camp, but they won't use a prime draft pick to get him.

“I don’t see them drafting (a QB) early," Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland. "By that, I mean first and second day. Will they draft one after that? Possibly, why not? Much later. (One) who wouldn’t consider him a threat to be a starting quarterback as a rookie. I can see them adding a guy, but you need a fourth quarterback in training camp. It could be middle or late rounds."

Browns’ draft approach at quarterback feels like a letdown

This isn't necessarily bad news. As things stand now, the Browns have 10 projected draft picks, including five in the last three rounds, so they can certainly afford to "waste" one of them. This quarterback class was shockingly underwhelming, but there was a point where some of the guys who'll likely fall to Day 3 were considered elite prospects.

The Browns could take a chance on the likes of Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, or Cade Klubnik. None of them would pose a threat to Sanders or Watson at first, but under the proper guidance, they might end up being solid backups or even potential starters.

Beggars can't be choosers, and the Browns don't have a franchise quarterback right now. Developing Shedeur Sanders is probably their best path toward having one, but he still has a long way to go.

Even so, the Browns are much more than just one quarterback away from contention. They also need to rebuild the offensive line from scratch and add more talent for the passing game.

That's why they can't afford to use a premium draft pick on a signal-caller in such an unimpressive draft class.