Deshaun Watson’s odds to start for Browns just got interesting

Not so long ago, it seemed that Deshaun Watson had already played his last snap for the Cleveland Browns. Team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that they made a mistake by trading for him, and the fan base apparently turned its back on him.

Nevertheless, Watson is still on the roster. He's going to make a base salary of $46 million in the final year of his infamous $230 million contract. That's why, regardless of what happened in the past, he may still have a chance to suit up again for the Browns.

At least, that's how Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot feels. In an appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. Cabot shared her honest thoughts on Watson's chances to win the starting job.

"I would say right now the chances are around 40 percent. Both Todd Monken and Andrew Berry said they’re open to bringing in a QB from the outside. Right at the moment he's right in the thick of it," Cabot said.

Deshaun Watson might love his chances to be the Browns' QB1

That speaks volumes about the current state of the Browns' quarterback room. It also shows that there aren't many feasible options in the market, be it free agency, the NFL Draft, or a potential trade. As things stand now, it'll either be Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

Watson must love those chances. While Todd Monken has admittedly been a fan of Shedeur for a while, Watson is much more in line with his idea of a perfect quarterback. He's athletic, can make plays with his legs, and has a cannon for an arm.

Sanders didn't look good in his rookie season. He struggled to read coverage, made bad decisions, and held onto the ball for way too long. He will probably be in the driver's seat to start, but Watson, as a proven veteran and finally back to full strength, may have a legitimate shot at beating him in training camp.

Of course, the Browns might also try to get someone else to kick off the Todd Monken era. That said, they would probably need Watson to restructure his contract to clear the salary cap, and it's hard to believe he will willingly accept doing so to help the team find his replacement. He wants to prove that he's still got it, and this might be his only shot to do so.