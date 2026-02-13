Browns fans won't love Myles Garrett's latest take on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has been a topic of discussion for decades now. The team has yet to find its savior, and after adding four candidates to the mix last season, that might still not be the case in 2026.

Unless Todd Monken and GM Andrew Berry go after another signal-caller this offseason, the Browns will, once again, roll into the next campaign with one of the most underwhelming quarterback rooms in the league.

Then again, Myles Garrett isn't that pessimistic. Talking to Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons on his "The Edge" podcast, he argued that the team could have a solid competition for the starting job.

Notably, that includes Deshaun Watson.

“I feel like everyone on the roster is gonna get a shot. (Shedeur) was the last guy on the field, so he’s gonna get first serve,” Garrett told Parsons. “Deshaun, whoever else is on the roster, is gonna get a real look.”

Myles Garrett just reopened a Browns wound fans want healed

For many reasons, Watson is far from a fan favorite in Cleveland.

The trade that got him to Northeast Ohio may go down as one of the worst in professional sports history, and his fully-guaranteed, $230 million deal has been an absolute nightmare for the team. More than that, his issues off the field, injuries, and subpar play have only made everything worse.

Garrett only wants to win, and that means he's open to having the best player earn the job. He already made the rounds for seemingly not supporting Shedeur Sanders to be the outright starter, and these comments may only spark more backlash on social media.

That said, this does make sense to a degree. Watson may not be a long-term solution, and he's a long shot to be on the team next season. But he might be the best option for the Browns right now, as bad as that may sound.

Monken has worked wonders with his offenses in all his previous stops, and Watson used to put up MVP-caliber numbers in his prime. He's at least worth a shot if the new head coach isn't fully sold on Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns will probably be in the mix for a quarterback again in 2027 anyway. If that's going to be the case, they might as well give everyone one final shot to show what they've got while they're getting paid.