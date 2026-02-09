Myles Garrett makes it clear what Shedeur Sanders is up against

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a major quarterback problem. Deshaun Watson was hurt and didn't look like the right guy, so they brought four different guys to the quarterback room, including two rookies.

Fast forward to today, and things haven't improved that much in Berea. Shedeur Sanders showed some glimpses, but his numbers ranked among the worst in the league, so he may not be a long-term solution, either.

More than that, it sounds like the best player on the team still isn't fully sold on him. Talking to Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons on his podcast, Myles Garrett claimed that there would be no handouts, challenging Sanders to take the bull by the horns.

“That’s who we’re looking at as the guy. We’re gonna give him a shot to prove that he is the guy. We’re not gonna give anyone that title until they go out there and earn it."

Myles Garrett made one thing very clear about the Browns’ QB1 job

Garrett isn't the only Browns star who feels that way. Just last week, star cornerback Denzel Ward echoed a similar sentiment, stating that Sanders still needed to take a leap and prove that he was the right guy for the job.

Granted, that's not necessarily a shot at the fifth-round quarterback. If anything, they've also expressed confidence in his ability to get it together. That said, they clearly think he's still got a ways to go before getting some job security.

As things stand now, the Browns will roll into next season with a quarterback room consisting of Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. They might add someone else in the NFL Draft, although it's hard to believe they'll keep four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Sanders has a huge fan base pulling for him, along with the confidence and work ethic to get the monkey off his back and be much better in year two. He also has a new head coach who, despite stating his status as the starter was yet to be determined, has admittedly been a fan of his for a long time.

Notably, the Browns will also have to work around the clock to improve their pass protection and supporting cast. They will have to exhaust all avenues to bolster the offensive line and wide receivers corps this offseason before making an objective assessment of their young quarterback.