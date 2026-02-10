Right around this point last season, Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the National Football League. He requested a trade for the first time in his career and embarked on a media tour to explain his reasoning.

Most people took his side, given that his desire to play meaningful games wasn't only understandable, it was his right and destiny. Then, he backpedalled and signed a deal to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time. Ironically, the deal included a no-trade clause.

That's why most NFL fans don't have that much sympathy for his complaints anymore. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean they won't listen when he talks about his future. That's why, once again, they flooded social media to speculate about a potential trade request or eventual departure.

Myles Garrett's Super Bowl comments stir the pot again

Talking to Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons for his "The Edge" podcast, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year talked about his aspirations and plans for the future. Once he talked about winninng Super Bowls, some – not so jokingly — said that he may not retire with the Browns then:

“What’s next for me? Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP,” Garrett told Parsons.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean he wants to leave Cleveland. If anything, that's exactly what any competitive and professional football player would've said, especially a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and the best defensive player in the world. Considering that, perhaps everybody should just take his comments with a grain of salt.

Then again, he does have a history of throwing tantrums and calling out the team in public. It might be yet another case of the boy who cried wolf, but you never want to take that type of risk when it comes to a game-wrecking player like Myles Garrett.

His apparent reaction to Todd Monken's hire sparked comments on social media. And even though it later turned out to be because of the Jim Schwartz fiasco, he was quite close to the Browns' former defensive coordinator.

Garrett has every right to want to play in the final game of the season, and he's most definitely earned that chance. It would be a shame if he never got that opportunity because of the Browns' dysfunction and struggles.

That said, he knew what he was signing up for when he put pen to paper last offseason. More than that, we've seen how quickly the right coach can turn a franchise around, so there should be plenty of hope for this team's future.