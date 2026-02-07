The truth behind Myles Garrett’s viral IG post is now fully in focus

Cleveland Browns' offseasons are never boring. Over the past couple of years, superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has made sure that's not the case. First, he did it with a trade request. Then, he rocked Instagram.

The now two-time Defensive Player of the Year made the rounds online after posting a meme right as the Todd Monken hiring news broke. It showed a Wendy's worker exhausted and looking down during his break.

While Garrett didn't caption the post or clarify anything with a follow-up story, the timing was a bit suspicious. That's why GM Andrew Berry had to clear the air by stating that Garrett was aware of their decision to hire Monken before it went public, so it wasn't because of that.

Instead, it may have been aimed at Jim Schwartz, per ESPN Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi.

"Asked about Myles Garrett’s IG Stories post in the aftermath of the Jim Schwartz development, Browns GM Andrew Berry said he didn’t see the post but kept Myles Garrett informed throughout the process. 'He knew the news (on Todd Monken) before you did,'" Oyefusi wrote on X.

Myles Garrett’s timing on IG just made a Browns story way more complicated

Right as the Monken news broke, reports revealed that now former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was livid at the organization. He wanted the head-coaching position and reportedly refused to coach under anybody else, which led to Garrett's IG story.

Garrett and Schwartz have developed a close relationship, so it's easy to understand where the frustration is coming from. He's reached his prime under his guidance, and he just set a new record for the most sacks in a single season. He'll now have to push forward without him, after Schwartz submitted his resignation to the team on Thursday of this week.

That said, Garrett should've known better. He's the face of the franchise, and while he has every right to post as he pleases, the timing of his post was obviously going to become a storyline. It was the last thing this team needed.

More than that, Garrett could've simply expressed his excitement for Monken's arrival while also showing his concerns about Schwartz's situation. Even better, he could've made it loud and clear that he was worried about his defensive coordinator and not against his new head coach.

That's the type of issue that has rubbed some fans the wrong way about Garrett. While his work ethic and talents are undeniable, he's often failed to act like the leader and franchise player the organization has urged him to be.

Garrett might've taken a step in that direction during his acceptance speech at NFL Honors on Thursday night. He's yet to address the Monken hire head-on, though, and now would be a good time to start.