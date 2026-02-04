There's already one candidate to steal Jim Schwartz from the Browns

Todd Monken's hiring by the Cleveland Browns came with mixed reviews and also plenty of drama. Notably, the latter came from inside the building, as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was reportedly angry after being bypassed for the job.

Schwartz is still under contract for the next couple of years, but he reportedly refused to work for Monken. The Browns' new head coach was — and still is — open to keeping Schwartz in town, but there's still no word on what he may decide to do.

While it seemed like he was running out of options as most teams filled their defensive coordinator vacancies, one potential destination emerged. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Schwartz could be a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator position.

“If he’s not back in Cleveland, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Klint Kubiak make a run at landing him, once he coaches his last game as Seahawks OC on Sunday," Breer wrote.

The Raiders could go after Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

The Raiders are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach after the Super Bowl. Ironically, Schwartz wouldn't get the promotion he wanted there; he'd just follow a younger coach to a new team with less talent on defense.

Of course, that's not to say that the Browns wouldn't miss him. He's built a close relationship with most of his players, especially Myles Garrett, who didn't sound too happy with the reports of his potential departure. Still, Monken could have a couple of interesting choices to replace him if he decides to leave.

"If Cleveland loses him, linebackers coach Jason Tarver would certainly be a consideration, as a guy who has an existing relationship with Monken," Breer added. "If the Browns go outside the building, another Houston assistant—pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin—would be a name to watch. He and Monken were together in Jacksonville in 2009 and ’10."

At the end of the day, Schwartz has done a great job with this team and deserves to return if he so chooses. Keeping him around against his will, on the other hand, would only be a disservice to him, the team, the coaching staff, and even the fan base.

Monken has already revamped most of the offensive coaching staff. He's brought several of his former assistants from Baltimore, and there are plenty of reasons to feel excited about the new-look offense.

Watching the defense regress without Schwartz would be a massive blow to this team's aspirations, but even though he's under contract, they just can't force him to stay and do a good job if he's not up for it.