Browns’ top QB trade target might've just slipped out of reach

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a major need at quarterback. Despite having four healthy options, plus Deshaun Watson out with an injury, they might actually find themselves in a similar spot this offseason.

Shedeur Sanders closed out the year as the starter and should be in the driver's seat to keep that job. Then again, his numbers were far from encouraging, and although it wasn't all on him, this team may want to consider other options.

Unfortunately for them, it looks like one of their best options might not even be available. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have no intention to trade Mac Jones in the offseason.

"Despite continued speculation, the 49ers have no plans to trade QB Mac Jones this off-season and fully intend to bring him back to back up Brock Purdy, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.

Cleveland’s ideal offseason QB option is reportedly staying put

This doesn't strike as much of a surprise. Kyle Shanahan's team knows firsthand how crucial it is to have a solid backup quarterback. Brock Purdy missed time this season, so he wants to be covered in the case that happens again.

Jones excelled in Shanahan's system, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six picks. He led the Niners to a 5-3 record as a starter and looked poised to have a chance to play for a team of his own in the offseason.

Now, it seems like he's going to have to wait for another season until his contract runs out. He would've been a perfect bridge quarterback for the Browns, given that his age and upside would've also potentially made him a long-term solution. His current deal pays him less than $5 million in cash for the 2026 season, so he's also cheap.

The Niners had already hinted at not wanting to trade the former Alabama star. It seemed that whoever wanted to get his hands on him would have to meet a steep asking price for his services. Now, there might not be a big enough return for the Niners to consider him.

The Browns still haven't tipped their hand about their quarterback plans. Todd Monken will most likely have the final say not only on who's going to start but also on who to target.

But with the best potential option now off the table, they may want to wait until the 2027 NFL Draft to finally go after their guy.