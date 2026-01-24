The Browns might've already missed their best shot at a real QB solution

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL season with a big need for a quarterback. A full season has gone by, and the situation remains the same. They can't afford to roll into next season with the same QB room and expect to be competitive.

That's why Mac Jones seemed like a perfect gamble for this team. He's under contract for another year, is still young, and could be either a solid bridge quarterback or a potential long-term solution at the position.

Unfortunately, it looks like his current team doesn't want to let him go.

Judging by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's latest words, it will take a lot for the San Francisco 49ers to consider moving on from their backup quarterback.

The Browns might not be willing to pay the price for Mac Jones

As reported by Browns insider Zac Jackson, Shanahan said that the Niners wouldn't get rid of a good player just for the sake of it. Lynch, on the other hand, claimed that Jones made the team better, so even though they will listen to offers, it might take a whole lot for them to let him go.

Jones brought his career back to life in San Francisco. Clearly, that time on the sidelines and learning from a privileged offensive mind worked wonders for his game. He no longer looked like a deer in headlights when the pocket collapsed, made good decisions, and led the Niners to a 5-3 record in eight games as a fill-in starter.

Of course, the Niners are stuck with Brock Purdy for the long run after giving him such a big contract. They also seem to be content with that decision, and Jones would clearly rather get a chance to start somewhere else, especially in a contract year.

He completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also toted the ball 36 times for 60 rushing yards. That type of play may have granted him a big paycheck in his next deal.

This year's quarterback class is far from impressive. Taking a first-round QB will probably be a reach, and packaging both first-round picks to trade up could be a huge mistake. As things stand now, trading for Jones would be the safest bet with the highest upside; he's only due about $4.6 million in cash for 2026, with a salary cap hit of $3.9M, per Spotrac.

That being said, GM Andrew Berry may not be willing to pay what's probably going to be a steep asking price. There are also other options to consider, such as C.J. Stroud or Kyler Murray.

As things stand now, it feels like the Browns can't get Jones. They might be better off taking next season as a developmental campaign with Shedeur Sanders and waiting until 2027 to get their guy in the NFL Draft.