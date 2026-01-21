Browns 2026 mock draft sends polarizing QB to Cleveland in blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for their franchise quarterback for decades. They've made some mistakes along the way, and they've swung for the fences a couple of times, but so far, to no avail.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel might not be the answer to their prayers, but their defense is ready to compete for a playoff spot. That's why, with two first-round picks and an underwhelming quarterback class in the 2026 NFL Draft, they might be looking to make another big move in the offseason.

Considering that, Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone believes the Browns could send the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick (No. 24) to the Arizona Cardinals to land Kyler Murray.

But does this move actually make sense for the Browns? Let's break it down.

Trading for Kyler Murray comes with plenty of risk for the Cleveland Browns

Kyler Murray has two years left in his contract, plus a club option for the 2028 season. Given the current structure of his deal, the Browns would be on the books for $78.85 million over the next couple of years if they trade for him. The Browns are in a tough spot, salary cap-wise, so GM Andrew Berry would have to work some gymnastics for this to even be a possibility.

Let's say, for the sake of the argument, that Murray would be willing to restructure his contract to facilitate a trade, given that his current team has clearly given up on him. Even in that scenario, there's just too many risks that come with trading for him.

Murray played just five games last season. He played in eight games two years ago, and 11 in the year before that. He's taken way too many hits, and given his small and lanky frame, he just doesn't deal with physicality all too well. That spells trouble in a hard-hitting division like the AFC North. Also, he hasn't been as mobile lately, presumably because of all of the hits he's taken.

The talent is evident, but the fact that the Cardinals have regretted giving him that massive contract for years now is also a major red flag. From the infamous "homework" clause in his contract that required him to watch a certain hours worth of film per week, to former and current teammates publicly calling him out for his lack of leadership and character, it might not be worth it.

Granted, he'd clearly be an upgrade to the Browns' unimpressive QB room. The team will probably be better off either hoping that one of the young guys gets it together in their sophomore year, or just waiting for the stacked QB class of 2027.

Making a long-term commitment on an injury-prone, small quarterback with character issues is a recipe for disaster.