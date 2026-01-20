The Cleveland Browns are still very much in rebuild mode, but there is optimism that they can quickly turn things around with Andrew Berry's drafting skills, and the fact the AFC North around Cleveland has gotten much weaker in a fairly short amount of time.

However, with the need for an upgrade at quarterback, one of the worst offensive lines in the league being in danger of getting even worse after free agency, and a lack of star power at wide receiver, the 2026 NFL Draft needs to be an absolute home run.

FanSided's most recent 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft has the Browns using the No. 6 pick on the class' top offensive tackle, snatching up Utah's Spencer Fano. The Browns will address quarterback later, as they will use a pick acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 24 overall to add Alabama's Ty Simpson.

In the second round, Cleveland adds a physical wide receiver in Louisville's Chris Bell with the No. 39 pick to address the lack of depth in that area. The offensive line rebuild continues in the third round, as they pick up a new center with versatility in Florida's Jake Slaughter at No. 70 overall.

Browns add Spencer Fano, Ty Simpson in 2026 3-round NFL mock draft

While Fano played right tackle in college, he has the combination of raw power, athletic ability, and mechanical refinement to start right away at either spot. Cleveland's horrible tackle play from last season makes Fano more of a necessity than something that would be nice to have.

Simpson is not going to be for everyone due to his small size and one year of starting experience, but neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders look like long-term starters. Simpson dwarfs both of them in both arm talent and downfield accuracy, which could be appealing for a new coach.

Bell will need to answer medical questions after a serious injury ended his college career; however, at 220 pounds, Bell profiles as both someone who can win in contested catch situations and a powerful runner that can make plays with the ball in his hands on short passes.

Slaughter barely tips the scales at 300 pounds, leading to questions about how he will handle pure power at the NFL level. But the two-time First Team All-SEC performer has tons of experience handling future NFL defensive linemen, often getting the better of them.