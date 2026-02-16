Don’t rule out another Browns Round 1 trade shocker

The Cleveland Browns had the best rookie class in the league last season, and it wasn't even close. Notably, it all started by trading down, with GM Andrew Berry sending the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That was a bold move at the time, but it worked like a charm, and it even netted them another first-round pick this year. That's why it wouldn't be shocking to see other teams reach out to Berry to see if the Browns are open for business again.

Considering that, Zach Wolchuk of 92.3 The Fan and Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic had a rather interesting exchange on social media, discussing what it would take for the Browns to trade down from No. 6.

Throw in a 2027 late-round swap and the Browns are in https://t.co/KO2VOChEEZ — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 13, 2026

Could the Browns pull off a blockbuster Round 1 trade-back for the 2nd straight year?

While that doesn't necessarily say they would do that or that the Dallas Cowboys would even be interested in this move, Jackson is well-connected to the organization, so he's familiar with the way they usually operate and handle business.

Trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 isn't the same as moving down from No. 2 to No. 5. This year's class isn't as stacked, and they might not be in a position to get the ultimate difference-maker in that spot.

That said, the Browns would have three first-round picks in 2026, and that's gold for a team that only has $3.2 million available in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Also, perhaps they could package two of those picks to trade back up, all while keeping an additional first-rounder for next year's much deeper draft class.

The Browns desperately need to revamp the offensive line and add more talent at wide receiver. Francis Mauigoa, Carnell Tate, and Spencer Fano definitely won't be up for grabs at No. 12, so that's something worth considering.

Whatever the case, the good thing is that the Browns have options, which is something that didn't happen for most of Andrew Berry's tenure. And even if his track record in the draft left plenty to be desired before last year, the class of 2025 gave him the benefit of the doubt for a little while.