Browns could hit the jackpot if this offensive line target slips to No. 24

The Cleveland Browns just took a huge step to solve their offensive issues next season. Hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken might finally help bring their slumping offense into the 21st century.

However, getting a new coach is just the beginning. Regardless of this team's well-documented quarterback problems, they also need to bolster the offensive line. Once again, they struggled with injuries and subpar play, and four of five starters will be free agents in the offseason.

Considering that, Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus believes they have an easy choice in the 2026 NFL Draft. In his latest column, he argued that GM Andrew Berry should target Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor.

“Cleveland was home to the NFL’s worst pass-blocking offensive line in 2025 (49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade). Three Browns starters (Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio) and six offensive linemen in total are set to enter free agency, making the offensive line a top priority for the team. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor would be an ideal start to an offensive line rebuild as one of just seven players at his position to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades as both a pass protector and a run blocker. He could slot in at guard or tackle in the NFL."

PFF urges Browns to prioritize Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor

Notably, this isn't the first time Proctor has been linked to the Browns. The massive youngster is listed at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, and while some experts have expressed concerns about his ability to hold his own at offensive tackle, he could certainly slide to guard at the next level.

Proctor should be available by the time the Browns are on the clock with the No. 24 pick, a selection they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the trade down from No. 2 to No. 5 in 2025. They will also have the No. 6 pick.

The Browns could explore multiple avenues with their first-round picks this season. They could double down on the offensive line by taking someone like Spencer Fano or Francis Mauioga at No. 6 and then Proctor at No. 24, or they could add a WR1 like Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson first and Proctor later.

Whatever the case, it's become painfully evident that this team's offensive issues run much deeper than the quarterback position. They also need to win in the trenches, and whoever they get behind center will need a strong unit to give him a clean pocket and some time to pull the strings of the offense.