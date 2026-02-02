Todd Monken’s first move is clear to recreate Ravens offense in Cleveland

Todd Monken's hiring as the new Cleveland Browns head coach naturally has fans searching for links to former players and coaches he has worked with in the past.

In the NFL, new coaches often choose familiarity when they're building out their initial staff, and Monken has been no different.

As the rumored hires trickle in, it's becoming increasingly clear that Monken would like to build a very similar offense to the one he coordinated in Baltimore. So far, he has reportedly added two coaches he worked with in Baltimore: George Warhop (offensive line) and Danny Breyer (pass game coordinator). Furthermore, the predicted frontrunner for the offensive coordinator position is Travis Switzer, another former Raven.

While the coaching staff is an extremely important component of any winning organization — as the saying goes: It's not about the Xs and the Os, it's about the Jimmy's and the Joe's — no magical scheme will mask a deficient roster. Even Hall of Fame coaches (and snubs) have had deplorable seasons; it will always come down to the players on the field executing.

That brings us to one of the Baltimore Ravens' most intriguing free agents: tight end Isaiah Likely.

Isaiah Likely would be a seamless fit in Todd Monken’s Browns offense

At first glance, some fans may think that with Harold Fannin Jr. already in tow, it would be a luxury to add a player like Likely. Todd Monken's offensive scheme however, historically disproves that notion.

In 2025, the Browns used 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) on 41.17 percent of their offensive snaps, according to Sumer Sports, which was the most in the NFL. Under Todd Monken's tutelage, the Ravens were third, at 35.93 percent. It's clear that Monken likes the mismatches created by having two tight ends on the field at the same time.

Isaiah Likely has always played something of a second fiddle to Mark Andrews in Baltimore, but the production has been impressive nonetheless. He's had over 300 yards in each of his four seasons, peaking with 477 in 2024. He has also demonstrated prowess for finding space in the red zone; his 15 career touchdowns are a promising indicator.

To any fan who suffered through watching the 2025 Browns, it is abundantly clear that the offense is in desperate need of an infusion of talent. Franchise legend David Njoku seems to have played his last snap with the Browns, widening the gaping hole the Browns have at their skill positions. Isaiah Likely would go a long way toward filling that void.

With the Browns expected to address the wide receiver position early in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding Isaiah Likely to the mix would suddenly take the skill group from the league's worst to one with potential.

If Todd Monken wants to bring the Baltimore Ravens' identity to Cleveland, this is step one.