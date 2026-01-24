Mel Kiper Jr. just gave the Browns a dream scenario in his first 2026 mock draft

In 2024, the Cleveland Browns insulted their fans, the world, and anyone with eyeballs by fielding a grotesque offense. Their 15.2 points per game ranked dead last. Naturally, we are all accustomed to believing that there is only one direction you can go after reaching rock bottom — up.

The 2025 Browns did go up, albeit one spot to the 31st-ranked offense (16.4 points per game). This ultimately cost Kevin Stefanski his job. While it's easy to see that Stefanski hadn't produced enough as an offensive-minded head coach, it's equally obvious that Andrew Berry didn't give him very much to work with on that side of the ball.

The quarterback position is an abject disaster. The running back room seemed promising, then Quinshon Judkins' injury muddied the waters a bit — because the Browns can't have nice things. The offensive line features four Day 1 starters and two top backups on expiring contracts. The only returning starter from Week 1? Dawand Jones, who suffered a torn LCL and missed the final 14 games of the season.

Luckily, NFL Draft season is right around the corner, and the Browns will have an opportunity to claw out of the depths of misery by nailing their picks and fixing their deplorable offense.

Mel Kiper Jr. — Shedeur Sanders' No. 1 fan — released his debut mock draft for ESPN, and Browns fans are sure to love this potential draft haul.

The offensive rebuild Browns fans begged for might finally be here

Round 1, Pick 6: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

To kick things off, the Browns fill a gaping hole at their offensive tackle position. Andrew Berry and Co. thought they had their next decade-plus left tackle when they selected Jedrick Wills Jr. 10th overall back in 2020 (ahead of Tristan Wirfs, no less). Alas, it didn't work out and the Browns have been scraping by at the tackle position with veteran stopgaps like Cornelius Lucas and Cam Robinson.

Spencer Fano has all the potential and tools to be a fixture on the Browns' offensive line for years to come. At 6-foot-5 and tipping the scales at 308 pounds, Fano possesses prototypical size and has put elite stuff on tape. In 37 career games, he has allowed only four sacks, and scouts describe him as an ideal pass protector for the future. Pro Football Focus gave him an 84.0 grade, ranking 11th out of 610 qualifiers.

As far as player comparisons go, it's hard not to be pleased with the potential. Scouts profile Fano amongst some of the league's best blindside protectors — Bernhard Raimann (Colts), Christian Darrisaw (Vikings), and Rashawn Slater (Chargers). These players are the sixth, fourth, and first highest-paid left tackles, respectively, according to Over The Cap. If the Browns can get that caliber of player under a rookie contract, look out.

Round 1, Pick 24: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

No matter who is taking snaps under center for the Browns in 2026, they need someone to throw the ball to. As noted by Kiper, the Browns' wide receivers totaled 1,467 yards in 2025, worst in the league — somehow even worse than the Jets. There were multiple players who topped that total on their own. The need is evident, and Zachariah Branch is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Despite being a diminutive 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds, what he lacks in size he makes up for with electric speed and agility. Scouts project his 40-yard dash time between 4.25 and 4.4 — in other words, blazing fast. In 2025, Branch nabbed 81 balls for 811 yards (10.0 average) with six touchdowns. His 82.0 PFF grade ranks 45th out of 1,072 qualifiers.

It's evident that Branch is somewhat of a polarizing prospect; PFF ranks him 86th on their Big Board while Kiper clearly has a more glowing evaluation. His player comps are uninspiring — Rondale Moore, Ainias Smith, Isaiah Bond — none of which has accomplished much in the NFL to this point. While it may be a reach, the logic behind it is sound. The Browns desperately need some explosiveness on offense, and Branch fits the bill.

If Kiper's predictions come true, it would certainly please Shedeur Sanders. Few players have benefited more from this year's lackluster quarterback class. Sanders will have every opportunity to wrangle the starting gig in 2026. Whether that leads to winning in Cleveland is an entirely different story.

Nonetheless, a draft haul like this one would go a long way toward building a foundation on offense that can compete with the league's best.