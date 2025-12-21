Kevin Stefanski just confirmed what Browns fans feared about Quinshon Judkins

Positives have been hard to come by this season, more or less, for the Cleveland Browns. In yet another losing season to chalk up in the franchise's history books, the Browns have had to squint at times to see glimmers of hope.

Alongside Myles Garrett's historic season, though, has been the emergence of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Entering Week 16 closing in on 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Year 1, Judkins looked every bit of a franchise running back.

But, in the Browns' loss to the Buffalo Bills, Judkins left the game with what appeared to be a gruesome injury to his leg and ankle. Following the close loss to Buffalo, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed what appears to be a worst-case scenario for the rookie.

Judkins officially dislocated his ankle and also fractured his fibula, according to Stefanski. It goes without saying that his season is over.

Quinshon Judkins' injury cuts short a memorable rookie season for the Browns

Judkins ends up finishing his rookie campaign with a total of 827 rushing yards and 171 receiving yards in 14 games. For those doing the math at home, that indeed means Judkins came up just two yards short of 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Beginning a brand-new era without franchise icon and fan favorite Nick Chubb, the Browns quickly found their guy in Judkins. It wasn't something to be taken lightly; Chubb was an excellent player for several years.

And, when Judkins was able to get on the field, it didn't take him long to show why he was drafted so highly. The Ohio State product rushed for 347 yards over his first four games on the season.

In his sixth career game, Judkins posted that three-touchdown outburst against the Miami Dolphins, proving he could be the bell cow type just like his predecessor, Chubb.

Now, the Browns enter the final couple of games without their second-round running back and will wait a few months before they are able to see him take the field again. Fortunately, this isn't an injury that will keep him out of any offseason program, at least, in all likelihood.

Most fibula fractures take an average of six to 12 weeks to heal up and allow for a full recovery. Even if Judkins went the full 12 weeks, that gives him plenty of time before the bulk of the Browns' offseason program.

Here's to looking forward to bigger and better things for the former Buckeye in Year 2.