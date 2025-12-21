Concerning detail of Quinshon Judkins injury has Browns fans fearing the worst

A devastating season for the Cleveland Browns has taken another heartbreaking turn. During the Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, running back Quinshon Judkins was tackled after making a catch, and he laid on the field in agony. The cart was eventually brought out for the promising running back, his right leg was placed in an air cast, and the Browns ruled him out with a leg injury.

While the visual of Judkins being carted off the field was heartbreaking enough, the fact that CBS refused to show a replay speaks to how gruesome the injury was. During the live broadcast of the play, it was clear the running back’s right leg got trapped under him as he was taken to the ground. The devastating injury will likely end Judkins’ season early, as he now turns his attention to getting healthy.

A right lower leg injury for Quinshon Judkins pic.twitter.com/11Bvv90u0D — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Judkins, drafted in the second round of the 2025 Draft, is a big part of Cleveland’s exciting rookie class. The running back entered Sunday’s game with 805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, while also adding 21 receptions for 142 yards. On Sunday, prior to the injury, he had eight carries for 22 yards and five receptions for 29 receiving yards.

The rookie rusher’s production had dipped in recent weeks, but to no doing of his own. With a Browns offensive line that has struggled with injuries, there haven’t been many rushing lanes for Judkins in the past few games. However, he has already shown enough to make it clear that Cleveland will be building around him, and other impressive young players, moving forward.

Unfortunately, Judkins’ offseason will now consist of getting healthy, instead of building off a promising rookie season. Hopefully, the running back will be heathy in time for the start of the 2026 season, and he will be able to go to work for the Cleveland Browns with a better offensive line.