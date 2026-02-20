Losing Wyatt Teller leaves Browns with one obvious draft move

The Cleveland Browns will most likely have two new starting guards in 2026. Joel Bitonio agreed to push the void date of his contract, but is still mulling retirement, and Wyatt Teller, who's about to become a free agent, bid farewell to the organization on social media.

While neither of these storylines is much of a surprise, it’s still a major concern for Cleveland’s offensive line. There was hope the team would retain their star right guard for at least a year or two. That no longer seems to be on the table.

Considering that, the Browns now have an obvious move to make in the 2026 NFL Draft. It won't be easy to pull off, given their draft positioning, but they need to figure out a way to get their hands on Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane.

Browns should target Vega Ioane after Wyatt Teller's exit

While Ioane plays primarily as a left guard and moving him to the right side of the line might be a disservice, he's shown the fluidity and technical prowess to do so. Still, with Bitonio likely out the door as well, he's a no-brainer candidate either way.

A former three-star recruit, Ioane is the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman in this year's class. The Browns might have to work some gymnastics to get him, though, as he may not be available by the time they're on the clock with their second first-round selection, No. 24. overall; taking him with their initial pick, No. 6, might be too big of a reach.

While not the most athletic guard out there, Ioane has a rare combination of finesse and raw power. He can single-handedly stop the bull rush, and his ability to create lanes for the running game is second to none in this class.

The Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop to help new head coach Todd Monken fix their broken running game, and adding Ioane would certainly work wonders in that regard.

Pro Football Focus' grading system gave Ioane an 80.0 grade, which ranked 13th among 684 eligible offensive guards last season. His 87 pass-block grade ranked 21st, and he had the 16th-highest grade as a run-blocker (78.6).

The Penn State star only drew one penalty in 614 snaps played, didn't allow a single sack and only gave up four pressures. He's an elite prospect who can make an impact from day one, and while getting him will be challenging, he can be the anchor of the offensive line for the next decade-plus.