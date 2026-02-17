Braxton Jones screams ‘little to lose, everything to gain’ for Browns

The Cleveland Browns' offense was tough to watch last season. Of course, the lack of talent at wide receiver and the revolving door at quarterback had plenty to do with that, and so did Kevin Stefanski's conservative play-calling.

That said, the quarterbacks never got a real chance. The offensive line was brittle and underperformed, and with four of five starters set to test free agency, GM Andrew Berry will have plenty of work to do this offseason.

Considering that, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes they could make a run at Braxton Jones. The Chicago Bears tackle lost his starting spot due to injuries, and he could be an intriguing option in Berea.

"At 27 years old, Braxton Jones could profile as a potential long-term piece of the puzzle while not breaking the bank," Cameron wrote. "Injury limited him to just four games this past season, but he showcased talent as a run blocker over his prior three seasons. His PFF grades as both a gap (95th percentile) and zone (80th percentile) blocker over that span would fit well with a Browns offense that wants to run the ball."

Browns could hit free agency jackpot with underrated tackle

The Bears will probably roll with Theo Benedet next season while Ozzy Trapilo works his way back from an injury. Jones isn't a superstar by any means, but Spotrac projects his market value at just $4.8 million a year. The Browns only have $3.2 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, so every dime will count here.

As things stand now, the Browns only have Dawand Jones at left tackle. Cam Robinson will be a free agent, and he didn't do anything to justify bringing him back next season. Given that Jones has suffered a season-ending injury in every year he's been in the league, the Browns clearly cannot trust him as the starter.

The Browns will probably take a tackle with the No. 6 pick, but with Spencer Fano most likely off the board, they will likely go with Francis Mauigoa, who plays on the other side of the line. That would leave the door wide open for Jones to handle blindside duties.

This team clearly still has a major quarterback problem. Still, not even Tom Brady would be able to do much behind a shaky offensive line. The game is won and lost in the trenches, and fixing the offensive line should be the first order of business in Northeast Ohio.