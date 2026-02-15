Russell Wilson free agency rumors are the last thing Browns need

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 offseason looking for a quarterback. They even met with Russell Wilson to discuss a short-term deal, but he ultimately signed with the New York Giants. Now, he's going to be a free agent again, and the Browns still need a signal-caller.

Wilson, who admitted that he played through a hamstring injury last season, lost his starting job early in the campaign to rookie Jaxson Dart. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 831 yards, three touchdowns, and three picks in six appearances (three starts) in the Big Apple.

As bad as the numbers — and especially the tape — were, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes the Browns could be interested in his services again. In his latest column, he discussed his potential fit on Todd Monken's team.

"Wilson may have another solid year left in him with a team that plays in his home state of Ohio. Wilson can bring experience and stability to the Browns' quarterback situation."

The Browns must avoid Russell Wilson at all costs

This is just another example of how the media perceives the Browns. They might be desperate and coming off another losing season, but that doesn't mean they will just sign whoever is available to play quarterback for them.

Wilson hasn't been any good since he left the Seattle Seahawks. Pursuing him last season was a mistake, and they dodged a massive bullet when he signed with Brian Daboll's team instead. If the Browns want a Giants quarterback, they might as well go after Jameis Winston, who already played for Todd Monken.

There's simply no upside in going after Russell Wilson. He's no longer the elite dual-threat quarterback he once was; he struggles to extend plays out of the pocket, and his iconic bombs have become less frequent and accurate over time.

Wilson's downfall has been tough to watch. It's never nice to see one of the best players of his generation become a shell of himself. That said, he's also earned a reputation for being tough to deal with, and that's the last thing this team needs right now. It's a shame, but if he wants to extend his career, he should be someone else's problem.

Russell Wilson isn't going to turn this into a playoff-caliber team. If they're going to roll the dice, they should probably just try to see what they have in their hands with the young quarterbacks. They will either develop them or be in a position to draft their replacements in 2027.