Browns' Malik Willis dream may already be slipping away

For the better part of two decades, the Cleveland Browns have tried to find a franchise quarterback. It’s reached a point where that has become a running joke, and there still isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel.

Once again, the Browns could be in the mix to find a new quarterback this offseason. Recent reports suggest that they might be interested in Malik Willis, who’s in for a big raise after two years as Jordan Love’s backup.

Unfortunately for those who like that thought, that may not be the case.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the Browns’ complicated salary cap situation will cost them a shot to land the former Tennessee Titans third-round draft pick.

“Anybody who connects Malik Willis to the Browns is ignorant of their Deshaun Watson cap situation. Ain't happenin',” Grossi wrote on X.

Deshaun Watson's contract is still haunting the Browns in the worst way

As things stand now, the Browns only have $3.2 million available in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Nevertheless, they can free up nearly $50 million by restructuring the contracts of Deshaun Watson and Denzel Ward.

Willis will reportedly demand a deal similar to what Justin Fields got with the New York Jets last offseason (two years, $40 million). He showed glimpses of strong play in his two years at Lambeau Field, and that time learning from Matt LaFleur may have worked wonders with him.

He’s a privileged athlete who can make defenders miss with his legs, and his decision-making and pocket awareness got much better in Green Bay. While he’s clearly not Lamar Jackson, he’s the type of quarterback Todd Monken turned into an MVP in his previous stop in the league.

Willis looks tailor-made to run Todd Monken’s offense in Cleveland as well, especially with a revamped offensive line and receiving corps. His ability to roll out of the pocket and extend plays with his legs would also open up plenty of running lanes for Quinshon Judkins.

Of course, the Browns won’t be the only team keeping tabs on him, which adds another obstacle to their pursuit. The Miami Dolphins will also reportedly reach out to him as they look to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.

Watson’s contract has created a massive ripple effect on this team. It continues to hurt and haunt them even in the final year of the deal.

Still, if the Browns really want to get Willis, it shouldn’t be hard to convince team owner Jimmy Haslam to cut a big check to get it done.