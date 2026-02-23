Todd Monken's Browns are already being written off in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have won a grand total of eight games in the past two seasons. They haven't won a playoff game since Baker Mayfield left, and with still no clear plan at quarterback, a new coaching staff, and an offense that needs plenty of help, it's easy to feel pessimistic about this team.

The Browns hope that Todd Monken can bring the offense back to life after his successful three-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. And even though the team doesn't have much money to spend in free agency, they do have 10 draft picks to add young and cheap talent to the roster.

Even so, people in Las Vegas aren't sold on this team being much better than it was last season. As ESPN Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi notes, oddsmakers have set their projected win total for 2026 at just 6.5.

"Draftkings Sportsbook has set the Browns’ 2026 win total at 6.5. Since 2002, when the Browns’ win total is 6.5 or higher, they have gone under it 12 times and over it four times, per ESPN Research."

Can the Browns prove Vegas wrong in 2026?

Of course, we've seen oddsmakers miss the mark way too many times in the past. If anything, this might say more about the overall sentiment and narrative around the Browns than about the team's actual state.

Then again, their 2026 schedule is somewhat forgiving. The AFC North will have three new head coaches. Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are gone, and they've fared well against Joe Burrow in the past. Monken also knows the division inside out.

The Browns will face off with the AFC South, which spells trouble with three up-and-coming teams in the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. As for the Tennessee Titans, they might still be years away from contention.

The Browns will face the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants. While the last two might be much-improved with their new coaching staffs and rosters, they are still question marks at this point.

Last but not least, Monken and his coaching staff will have to prepare to meet with the NFC South. Of course, that includes a date with Kevin Stefanski's Atlanta Falcons in a matchup that will be about much more than just a win. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are both candidates for regression, and the New Orleans Saints will likely pick in the top 10 again in 2027.

The Browns can't afford to look down on anyone, and they have plenty of work to do in the offseason to turn the narrative around. That said, there's no real reason to believe this team can't take a leap and at least flirt with .500 football next season.