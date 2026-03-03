Browns insider suggests two very different quarterback paths this offseason

The Cleveland Browns added four quarterbacks to the room last offseason. Ultimately, Shedeur Sanders turned out to be the only one slightly resembling a franchise quarterback, even though he's still got a ways to go.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to hear that not even Deshaun Watson's return from injury will deter this team from addressing the quarterback room again. There aren't many realistic options, but they'll do their due diligence.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic identified two veteran targets who he considers to be in their own tiers for the Browns. Last week, in an appearance on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," the insider shed light on the Browns' plans for their quarterback situation.

"This year, I think the plan is to get Malik Willis. And if that doesn't work, the plan is to trade for Anthony Richardson," Jackson said. "I can guarantee the plan is not a competition between Shedeur and Deshaun. It's either Malik and it's not a competition, or it's Shedeur versus Deshaun versus someone else."

That's not what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was hearing in Indianapolis last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, though. Specifically, he wrote, "It doesn't seem likely that Willis will end up in Cleveland."

That could leave the Browns with a tantalizing young QB prospect as a clear Plan B.

Browns’ quarterback direction may now hinge on one key domino

Willis is going to be the most sought-after quarterback in free agency. The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and even Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly going to be in the mix to sign him, even with a projected price tag of $35.5 million a year, per Spotrac.

That's a little too rich for the Browns, especially given that they still have Watson on their payroll. Willis is incredibly talented and athletic, but he's made just four starts over the past couple of years, so he's just too big a risk.

That could bump Richardson up a tier. He's made a combined 28 starts between college and the pros. His physical traits are mesmerizing, and Todd Monken could mold him into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game, but it will take plenty of time. There are also significant injury concerns with him.

My opinion on the Browns’ plans



1. Try to sign Malik Willis to be the starter

2. Trade for Anthony Richardson and add him to the May - TBD competition for the starting job

3. Any other plan as of right now https://t.co/oSMhvznjsh — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 26, 2026

The Browns won't have a lot of clear avenues to improve their underwhelming quarterback room. Their best chance at a franchise quarterback will probably be to commit to Shedeur Sanders and just hope for the best. If he doesn't pan out, there will be better and more options in 2027.

Whatever the case, it looks like Todd Monken and Andrew Berry are far from satisfied with what they have, and rightly so. Whether they'll be able to do something about it remains to be seen, but the picture looks grim at best.