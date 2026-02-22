Anthony Richardson gamble might be Browns’ smartest move

The Cleveland Browns have had 42 starting quarterbacks since 1999. They still may not have their guy for the future, and while Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to battle for the QB1 spot, neither may be the answer

This year's quarterback class isn't that impressive, and most of the high-end options in free agency or the trade market might be out of the Browns' price range. Considering that, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report had an interesting proposal.

In his latest column, he chose the Browns as one of the best fits for Anthony Richardson. He's likely to be traded if the Indianapolis Colts bring Daniel Jones back, and his raw skill set looks tailor-made for new head coach Todd Monken.

Anthony Richardson is perfect for Todd Monken

"Acquiring Richardson would provide some serious competition for Sanders in training camp and the dynamic dual-threat quarterback may even be a better fit for new head coach Todd Monken's system," Kay wrote. "Monken could deploy Richardson in a similar fashion to Jackson, leveraging the QB's elite rushing talents to open the rest of the offense."

Granted, Richardson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the game when healthy, but his physical traits are undeniable. He's a dual-threat athletic freak who can muscle his way through the defense with his huge frame and make opposing teams pay with his legs. He also has a cannon for an arm.

Of course, injuries are a major concern. He hasn't been able to stay healthy, and some of that has been due to his erratic decision-making. That, plus his lack of accuracy on short and intermediate passes, is somewhat baffling at times.

That said, the Browns don't even need him to pan out this season. He's just 23 years old, so they can afford to wait for him, have him sit for a year and learn from Coach Monken. He's still raw, and Monken can mold him into the elite dual-threat quarterback the Colts thought they were getting with him.

He's still on a rookie deal and can be a cost-controlled gamble for at least a couple of years. The upside is just too evident, and even if the lack of experience is a concern, we've seen teams strike gold with reclamation projects like him in the past.

The Browns shouldn't spend $70+ million on Malik Willis or sell the farm to trade for Mac Jones or C.J. Stroud when they can just roll the dice with a low-cost option. They're likely to go after a quarterback in 2027 anyway, so he'd just be a low-risk/high-reward temporary pickup with the potential to be the face of the franchise.