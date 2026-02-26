Andrew Berry’s two-word demand could define Shedeur Sanders’ future

The Cleveland Browns still have no clarity at quarterback. That said, they might have a diamond in the rough in Shedeur Sanders, who despite his struggles as a rookie, should be in the lead to be the starter next season.

Todd Monken will take the reins of the team, and Deshaun Watson will be back to full strength and competing for the job. The Browns might also add someone else in the offseason, but even if that's the case, Sanders is probably their best shot at a franchise quarterback right now.

That's why GM Andrew Berry wants one simple thing from him this offseason: continuous growth.

When asked about Sanders and his outlook for 2026, Berry stressed the importance of his development.

"The biggest thing that we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth. I think he grew a lot from start one to start seven," Berry continued. "So the biggest thing that he can do is learn the new offense, get in with the coaching staff once our offseason program starts, continue to work on his body physically and then make strides when we actually get on the grass."

There’s only one thing the Browns need from Shedeur Sanders

Kevin Stefanski had a different plan for Shedeur. While he worked closely with him, he didn't seem to think he was ready for NFL action, especially after watching him in the preseason. Dillon Gabriel's injury forced Stefanski's hand to get Sanders on the field.

Sanders was erratic at first. His decision-making was poor, he held onto the ball way too long, and he made some questionable reads. That said, he was gradually better as the season progressed, and even after a mistake, he was poised and calm in the pocket.

Shedeur clearly is still a work in progress, and it's never ideal to have multiple offensive play callers in the first years of any quarterback's development. However, he's experienced this multiple times in college, and he's shown an ability to adjust and adapt.

There aren't many good or realistic options for improving the quarterback position right now. This team is better off just committing to Shedeur for at least another season and seeing whether he has what it takes to lead this team.

He wouldn't be the first quarterback to struggle as a rookie, and he certainly won't be the last. And even though some might not like his demeanor or think he's overrated, his dedication to his craft and work ethic have always been remarkable.

Unlike last season, Sanders enters this offseason with a chance to take the reins of the team from the get-go. He can take first-team reps in training camp and show how much he's grown from his erratic rookie campaign. Even if Watson is in a better spot, watching him fix some of his flaws might be just enough for Coach Monken to give him the keys to ignition.