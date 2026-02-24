Myles Garrett’s one-word take on Shedeur Sanders speaks volumes

Long before he set foot on an NFL gridiron, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was already a talking point in league circles. Like most popular figures, he's always been pretty polarizing, with some calling him out for the very same traits others praise him for.

Sanders' demeanor reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way during the pre-draft process. Whatever the case, his confidence and poise helped him stay even-keeled through the ups and downs of his rookie season.

That's why, even though he has yet to prove that he can be the Browns' franchise quarterback, he still gives his teammates a different type of confidence. His poise and calmness through the storm set him apart from most rookies.

Considering that, Myles Garrett had an interesting choice of words to describe him.

"He's pretty unflappable," Garrett told DJ Siddiqi of Casino Guru. "The guy goes out there, he's always himself, he stays true to him, and he's just confident."

The one Shedeur Sanders trait Browns teammates already love: His calmness

Sanders is unfazed, unbothered, and unrattled. He has a short memory, and throwing a pick, taking a sack, or making the wrong read won't alter his confidence in the slightest. He'll lick his wounds, get back up, and go out there again.

Of course, he still has plenty of work to do to hold onto the starting job and live up to the hype. That said, he wouldn't be the first rookie quarterback to struggle with turnovers and subpar decision-making, and he definitely won't be the last.

Sanders' physical traits might not be as evident as other prospects. He's not the fastest, strongest, or most athletic guy out there. He is, however, a much more accurate pocket passer than he showed in his first taste of NFL action, and he has a relentless work ethic.

Plenty of Sanders' struggles can also be attributed to the context. He played behind an aging and underperforming offensive line and with little to no talent at wide receiver. Also, Kevin Stefanski's uber-conservative play-calling didn't do him any favors, nor did the fact that he opened training camp as No. 4 on the depth chart.

The jury is still out on Shedeur. He may never turn out to be as good as his fans think he is, but he's definitely going to act like it. Sometimes, that type of confidence and mental strength is what sets good players apart.

He's going to work his heart out every day, and he's going to keep getting back on his feet and playing with a huge chip on his shoulder from his draft slide.