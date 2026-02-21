Analyst says Browns must commit to Shedeur Sanders now

The Cleveland Browns enter this offseason with the same quarterback issues they had last year. This time, however, they might already have a solution on the roster.

Shedeur Sanders didn't look good as a rookie, and his numbers were even worse than the eye test. That said, he should have a revamped offensive line and wide receiver corps to work with, as well as a new offensive play-caller and more experience.

That's why Browns analyst Nick Pedone believes there's no point in engaging in a so-called QB competition in training camp. Talking this week on 92.3 The Fan, Pedone argued that the Browns had no choice but to commit to Sanders right away this summer.

"Shedeur Sanders is our quarterback," Pedone said. "He's gonna get the first-team reps in training camp, he's going to get all the opportunities in training camp in the preseason, and we're going to get him ready and we're going to treat him like he's the quarterback of this thing moving forward."

Browns told to shut down QB competition before it starts

Pedone has a valid point here. There's no downside in playing Shedeur, and there's literally no point in having Deshaun Watson take valuable first-team reps from him in training camp. Watson's contract is set up for him to become a free agent via a post-June 1 release in March of 2027, and it's hard to envision any scenario where he would remain with the team beyond that point.

Sanders, on the other hand, gives the team a glimmer of hope. His energy is contagious, and he's young and on a team-friendly deal. His development is the Browns' clearest and fastest path back to contention, and we've seen how much being in the right system can help a struggling quarterback take a leap.

There aren't many options in free agency, the trade market, or the NFL Draft right now. Fernando Mendoza is out of the Browns' reach, Mac Jones might not be traded, and they may not have enough salary cap flexibility to pay Malik Willis.

If Sanders struggles again and proves that he's not the right guy, the Browns will likely be picking in the top 10 again in the 2027 NFL Draft. That class figures to be much deeper at quarterback, and the team will have another shot at landing the franchise savior there.

But if Sanders takes a Year 2 jump and the offense looks better under Monken, this team will finally have the guy they've been craving for the past three decades.