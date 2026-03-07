Browns’ new DC revealed his defensive philosophy in three words

Over the past couple of years, the Cleveland Browns hung their hats on their ability to get stops. While the national media referred to Kevin Stefanski as an offensive guru, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz took over the team's most successful unit.

Now, with Mike Rutenberg taking the reins as defensive coordinator, he'll have some big shoes to fill. The Browns reportedly hired him because of his extensive knowledge of all levels of defense and his ability to teach, but they also expected him to keep the same defensive schemes and system in play, at least for the most part.

Even so, that doesn't mean he's not going to instill his own tweaks and input. And, judging by his first media availability, he's a man with a clear vision who wants one thing above everything else: top-notch effort.

Browns insider Camryn Justice asked Rutenberg how he planned to keep the same defensive schemes while adding his own tweaks. Notably, he summed up his defensive philosophy in one simple phrase: "Style over scheme."

"It's always going to be style over scheme no matter what," Rutenberg said. "How hard we play, playing for each other, how fast we play and how violent we play."

Mike Rutenberg wants the Browns' defense to be all about effort

Browns' new head coach Todd Monken has drawn praise for his adaptability. He's had success with air raid-style offenses, but he's also orchestrated some run-heavy attacks. He can adjust and adapt to his personnel, and not the other way around. Considering that, it's not a surprise to hear that Rutenberg feels the same way about the defense.

Pro Football Focus gave the Browns' defense the second-highest grade last season (84.5). According to For The Numbers, their -9.7 percent DVOA ranked eighth in the league, and that paints a clearer picture than the 22.3 points per game they allowed (14th).

It's easy to dominate when you have a player of Myles Garrett's caliber anchoring the defensive line. However, the additions of rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger also worked wonders, helping this team give up the sixth-fewest total yards per game (305.8).

Then again, effort is half of the battle, and Monken's coaching staff has sent a clear message about accountability. They know how high this team's ceiling can be, but it will all start by building a winning culture. No days off, no plays off. It's 110 percent effort, all day, every day.

Under Rutenberg, the Browns are likely to blitz more often. Per TruMediaSports, his Atlanta Falcons blitzed 33.9 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the league behind only Brian Flores' Minnesota Vikings. Other than that, it should be business as usual in Berea, scheme-wise.

The Browns have been a running joke for way too long. As much as teams try to shut down the outside noise, that inevitably affects team morale. That's why Monken and company are putting an emphasis on pushing the players' buttons.