Browns’ No. 6 pick may not help the offense after all

For months, Cleveland Browns fans and analysts have put together dozens of mock drafts and big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft. Having two first-round picks gives this team multiple options to revamp its ailing offense.

Given their glaring roster needs, most people would assume the Browns will use their first two picks on offensive linemen, wide receivers, or some combination of the two. Again, that's what would make the most sense.

That said, this draft class isn't particularly deep. Considering that, general manager Andrew Berry might take a different approach and roll with the best/most versatile players instead, even if it's not on offense. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Berry shared his thoughts on the "best available vs. roster need" debate, and his message was telling.

"You have to be flexible. You have to be adaptable in terms of where the player pool and where the talent pool is. I think the good thing about this coaching staff, really in all three phases, is they are very adaptable to using their best players."

Browns could still target a defensive chess piece in the first round

That could put the Browns right back in the mix for Caleb Downs, who might be the most dynamic player in this entire draft class. However, with so many teams also keeping tabs on him, the Browns could either get a haul to trade down, or they might not even be in a position to get him in the first place.

If that's the case, fellow Ohio State Buckeyes star Sonny Styles could also be in play at the No. 6 spot. As things stand now, he's the consensus No. 12 pick on most big boards, but the Dallas Cowboys (the current owners of that selection) have been tied to a trade up for Downs. Also, his draft stock could skyrocket with an impressive performance at the combine.

While he's listed as a linebacker, he actually started his collegiate career as a safety. His athleticism, size, wingspan and speed have helped him thrive in both roles, and he'd be a Swiss Army-type addition for Mike Rutenberg's defense.

There are still doubts about whether Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be able to play again, and pairing Styles with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and — hopefully — veteran Devin Bush would be mouth-watering. The Browns also don't have much depth at safety behind Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, so Styles could also be of help there.

Of course, the Browns' defense is already potentially elite, and the team desperately needs to rebuild the offensive line and wide receiver corps. But sometimes teams are better off stacking true difference-makers, rather than just checking boxes and roster needs for the sake of it.