Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s response to brutal injury update has Browns fans buzzing

The Cleveland Browns didn't have one of their hardest-hitting defenders on the field last season. The fact that they ruled out Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from playing so early raised doubts about his NFL future as well.

The former second-round pick suffered a gruesome neck injury during the 2024 regular season. There was still hope that he would suit up in 2026, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot poured ice-cold water on those reports over the weekend.

"Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a serious neck injury in a violent collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Oct. 27, 2024, is doubtful at best to ever make it back to the playing field."

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seems to dispute report about career-ending injury

While Cabot is a reputable reporter with close ties to the organization, JOK's reaction to the report made it seem that it was blown out of proportion. As shown by Nick Karns on X, the young linebacker posted a selfie with the caption "Someone catch me up on the news?" with a disinterested look on his face.

It would appear JOK disagrees with the report of his football days being over. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4SvsNB1pf — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) February 22, 2026

Owusu-Koramoah's injury was severe, and there's no need to put his life in jeopardy by rushing him back too soon. That said, his expression makes it seem that he's trending in the right direction.

The Browns gave him a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension in 2024, with $20 million fully guaranteed. He's still signed through the 2027 season, with $11.03 million guaranteed for the upcoming campaign.

JOK embodies everything a team needs from a modern-day linebacker. He's a hard-hitting athlete who dominates against the run while also holding his own in pass coverage, and the prospect of pairing him with Carson Schwesinger is likely mouth-watering for new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Schwesinger ran away with the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after leading all NFL rookies in tackles and tackles for loss.

There's still no official word on whether Owusu-Koramoah will be cleared to take the field again in 2026, if ever. And even though the Browns seem to be all set for the future with Schwesinger and Devin Bush, who still needs to be re-signed and is arguably their top pending 2026 free agent, it looks like the door may not be completely closed on a major reinforcement who's already on the roster.